Osun Lounge Owner Accuses Police Anti-Robbery Of Brutality, Says ‘They Beat Me Like A Criminal’

Ayoung entrepreneur and lounge owner in Osogbo, Osun State, Mr Adeyemi Adekunle Ayomide, has accused an officer attached to the Osun State Police Command’s Anti-Robbery Squad of assaulting and brutalising him without provocation.

Adeyemi, who is a director at Chilax Zone Lounge, located at Onward Hospital Junction, Agunbelewo, Osogbo, recounted how he was beaten with cutlasses and sticks by operatives of the squad on October 31, leaving multiple marks on his body.

Speaking to Journalists yesterday at the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Osogbo, Adeyemi said the ordeal began after he intervened in what appeared to be an unnecessary gathering between a customer and his staff around 5:30 p.m. “I went to tell my staff to return to their posts since it was a busy hour.

I told the customer politely that if anything happened, he should talk to my manager. The man got angry and asked if I knew who he was. I said no,” Adeyemi said Minutes later, he said, several vehicles arrived at his lounge, one of which carried men wearing police jackets.

“They pointed at me and ordered me to sit on the floor. I told them I couldn’t do that in front of my staff and customers, that if they wanted to arrest me, they should take me to the station.

They refused and started pushing me around,” he said. Adeyemi said he was later forced into a car and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) before being transferred to the Anti-Robbery Squad.