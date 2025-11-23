Osun: Lions Club Launches Service Year With Key Interventions

The Igbajo Achievers Lions Club has unveiled its Charter President, Lion Yinka Diamond Ishola, pledging to embark on critical community interventions, including borehole construction, educational support, and solar power projects across Osun State.

The public presentation and fundraising ceremony, held at the Oasis Event Center in Osogbo, marked the official commencement of the club’s 2025/2026 service year under District 404B2.

In his acceptance speech, Ishola said the new leadership would prioritize projects that directly address water scarcity, learning gaps, and energy challenges in underserved communities.

“Our legacy is not just in what we do, but in the lives we touch,” he said. “From sight restoration to hunger relief and youth empowerment, our commitment remains to serve humanity. We are determined to deliver boreholes, educational materials, and solar systems to improve lives where they are most needed.”

He described the opportunity to lead as “humbling and inspiring,” pledging to serve with integrity and compassion.

Guest speaker, Mr. Folakunle Aragbaye, emphasized that the investiture goes beyond a ceremonial transition, stressing that service remains a core responsibility of community leadership.

“In our nation today, we need people who care not for themselves but for others,” he said. “True leadership is measured not by titles but by impact. Buildings may crumble, cars may depreciate, but the lives we touch will create a better world.” Aragbaye urged the new president to lead with foresight, adding: “Let your projects not only respond to needs but anticipate them.”

Earlier, Chairperson of the Organising Committee, Lion Dr. Vivian Adeyemi, welcomed guests and highlighted the club’s previous humanitarian efforts, noting its continued commitment to community development in Igbajo and beyond.

“As we take on this new phase under District 404B2, it is a renewed call to do more,” she said, appealing for continued support to execute upcoming projects.

The event also featured a fundraising drive to support the club’s planned interventions, marking the beginning of a new phase of impactful service for the Igbajo Achievers Lions Club.