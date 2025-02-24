Osun LGA Poll, Triumph Of Democracy, Rule Of Law –PDP

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the successful conduct of last Saturday’s local government election in Osun State as triumph of democracy, rule of law and principle of true federalism.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, praised Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) for conducting free, fair, transparent and credible election.

It condemned “the anti-democratic forces” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that sought to illegally and forcefully take control of the state.

“Our party salutes the people of Osun State for the courage in asserting their sovereignty and constitutional right by coming out enmasse to vote in the election despite the vicious attempt by the APC to intimidate them and subvert the democratic process,” the party said.

Share

Please follow and like us: