Osun LG Workers Defy NULGE, Set To Resume Work Monday

Some local government workers in Osun State have vowed to defy the leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and resume work on Monday, October 6, 2025, despite the ongoing industrial action.

Operating under the banner of the Association of Concerned Local Government Workers of Osun State, the workers accused the NULGE leadership, led by Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, of betraying their trust and using the prolonged strike to enrich themselves.

“Ogungbangbe has been using us (Osun LG workers) to make money. You journalists should do your findings; you will discover the assets he has acquired since this needless strike began,” the group alleged.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Osogbo on Thursday, the group’s Coordinator, Adebayo Adekunle, described the strike as “useless” and “unilateral,” accusing Ogungbangbe of collapsing local administration in the state.

He announced that the concerned workers would cooperate with the reinstated All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen in the councils and urged other staff to resume work on Monday.

Adekunle explained that a staff audit would be conducted upon resumption, warning that any worker who fails to report to duty risks losing their job. He directed staff to bring their appointment letters, credentials, and promotion letters for verification.

“Those who want to pay salaries will have to know those working with them. We are using this medium to inform all workers to resume next week Monday or lose their jobs,” he warned.

The coordinator maintained that the excuse of insecurity for staying away from work was no longer tenable.

“It is uncivilised for a union leader to unilaterally declare a strike that has lasted over seven months. There is no insecurity anywhere. We are the landlords of the local government secretariats; it is unheard of that landlords vacate their property for pests and animals,” he stated.

Adekunle stressed that the group’s position was apolitical, adding that ongoing legal disputes should not stop civil servants from performing their duties.

“What is happening in Osun is a misnomer in NULGE’s history. It is wickedness, insensitivity, and cowardice on the part of Ogungbangbe’s leadership. Many of our colleagues are retiring embarrassingly, some are hospitalised, and our deductions have been hijacked by the political class to settle NULGE for loyalty. We say enough is enough,” he added.

He also called on security agencies to be on alert to prevent any attack on workers resuming duty, warning that any violence against members would be met with strong resistance.

The group revealed that the next court appearance in the legal challenge to Ogungbangbe’s leadership would come up on October 22 at the National Industrial Court (NIC), where they expect the court to address alleged irregularities in the union’s March 4 election.

“Our stand is clear, we are fighting for the interest of local government staff. Unlike Ogungbangbe’s leadership, which is parochial, self-centred, and insensitive, we are committed to transparency and the welfare of our members,” Adekunle concluded.