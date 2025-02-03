Osun LG Polls: Education Commissioner Calls For Peaceful Conduct

Share

…Rallies support for PDP candidates

As the February 22 Local Government election gets closer, Commissioner for Education in Osun State, Hon. Dipo Eluwole has called on electorates to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the election.

The commissioner made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen in Ile-Ife, yesterday.

He stated the need for all Osun indigene to participate actively in the election stating that the PDP has proved itself beyond reasonable doubt that it can cater for the welfare of the people.

The former lawmaker while calling on all and sundry especially people in IFE central not to be deceived by those who are only known to love themselves better than those they are called upon to serve, said the present administration under the Leadership of Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke is interested in overall development across the state Ife Central Local Government inclusive,

While calling for unity among the PDP members, he advised all members across the state to mobilize for votes to ensure internal development in all the local governments across the State.

He therefore urged every leader of the party to ensure that everyone is carried along, stressing that every individual is important in order to achieve victory at the end of the election.

