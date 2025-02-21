Osun LG Polls: Adeleke Orders Restriction Of Vehicular Movement

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has ordered restriction of vehicular movement from 5am to 5pm on Saturday 22nd February 2025 across Osun state.

The directive of the State Governor according to his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, was sequel to the statewide local government elections that are scheduled to be held on Saturday across the state.

Adeleke who reiterated his commitment to peace and security said the movement restriction is necessary to prevent importation of hoodlums into the state amidst local elections.

He, therefore, directed security agencies to enforce the restriction and only allow voters and accredited media and civil society organizations for the continued peace and security of Osun state.

