Osun LG Poll, Triumph Of Democracy, Rule Of Law – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described the successful conduct of Saturday’s Local Government Election in Osun State as a triumph of democracy, the rule of law and the principle of true federalism.

PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, praised the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) for conducting free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

It condemned “the anti-democratic forces” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that sought to illegally and forcefully take control of the state.

“Our party salutes the people of Osun State for the courage in asserting their sovereignty and constitutional right by coming out en-masse to vote in the election despite the vicious attempt by the APC to intimidate them and subvert the democratic process,” the party said.

According to the statement, the victory of the PDP “across the 30 Local Government Areas in the state in spite of the machinations of the APC is in further demonstration of PDP’s political supremacy in Osun State, the South West geo-political zone and across the nation.”

The party said its overwhelming victory in the election was the people’s response to the achievements of Governor Ademola Adeleke in infrastructure development, citizen empowerment and human capital development.

It charged the newly elected Local Government Chairmen and councillors to be guided by Governor Adeleke’s vision so that the people at the grassroots will continue to enjoy the dividends of his people-first policy direction in governance.

