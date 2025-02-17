Osun LG Poll: OSSIEC Unveils Voting Materials

Share

In preparation for the Local Government elections in Osun State scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025, the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) has officially unveiled the necessary voting materials.

The unveiling took place on Monday at the commission’s headquarters in Osogbo, with OSSIEC Chairman, Barr. Hassim Abioye, leading the press briefing.

Speaking at the briefing, he assured the public of the commission’s readiness to conduct a free, fair, and credible election.

“We are fully prepared to conduct a free, fair, and credible election. All necessary materials have been secured, and we are working closely with security agencies to ensure a smooth process,” Abioye said.

The unveiled materials included ballot papers, result sheets, and essential election supplies, as well as newly introduced voting cubicles designed to accommodate two voters at a time, reducing long queues.

Additionally, the ballot papers are barcoded to prevent cross-use across local governments.

Abioye confirmed that all 18 registered political parties are participating in the elections and noted that no political party had withdrawn from the process.

The press briefing was attended by representatives of political parties, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), civil society organizations, and the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Victor Akande, Osun IPAC Chairman, commended OSSIEC for its innovations and urged the commission to maintain transparency throughout the process.

“We appreciate the transparency of OSSIEC in this process and expect a level playing field for all candidates,” Akande said.

Adebiyi Stephen, Acting State Director of NOA Osun, and a representative of the National Youth Council of Nigeria called on the commission to ensure adequate security before, during, and after the elections.

He also advised political parties to train their members to handle election procedures and resolve issues through legal means if necessary.

