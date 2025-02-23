Osun LG Poll: OSSIEC Issues Certificates Of Return To Elected Chairmen

Share

The Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Barrister Hashim Abioye has presented Certificates of Return to the elected Chairmen in the just concluded Local Government election, held on Saturday, 22nd of February, 2025.

The OSSIEC Chairman congratulated the elected chairmen on their victory, just as he urged them to be good ambassadors of democracy both in conduct and service to the people.

OSSIEC had on Saturday, announced candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party as winners in both the 332 councillorship and the 30 local government chairmanship seats in the State.

