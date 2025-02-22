Osun LG Poll: One Reportedly Killed In Ilesa

Share

One person has been reportedly killed in Ilesa, Ilesa West Local Government of Osun State amidst the ongoing 2025 Local Government in the state.

Saturday Telegrah gathered that the incident occurred around Iyemogun along Wesley Hospital in Ilesa.

As of the time of filing this report, the identity of the deceased and circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be ascertained

However, a police source who confirmed the unfortunate incident said the circumstances surrounding the death will revealed in the cause of investigation.

