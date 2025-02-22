Osun LG Poll: JDPMC Withdraws Over Credibility Concerns

Share

The Justice, Development and Peace Makers Centre (JDPMC) has announced its withdrawal from observing the February 22, 2025, Osun local government election, citing concerns over the credibility and security of the process.

The organization, which has been actively involved in pre-election activities since February 2024, stated that recent developments, including a legal dispute and conflicting directives from key stakeholders, have made it impossible to conduct a credible election observation exercise.

Rev. Fr. Peter Akinkunmi, General Coordinator of JDPMC, explained that the organization has worked closely with the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), security agencies, and civil society organizations to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

JDPMC has facilitated stakeholder dialogues, conducted voter education campaigns, and provided platforms for political candidates to engage the electorate.

However, since the Court of Appeal ruling in Akure on February 10, 2025, the organization has faced challenges in accessing critical election-related information from OSSIEC, which has become less engaging.

Tensions escalated further following incidents of violence, politicization of the court ruling, and general lawlessness since February 17, 2025.

JDPMC continued its efforts to restore order and mobilize stakeholders but encountered a major setback on February 21, 2025, when a legal standoff emerged between the Attorney General of the Federation and a High Court in Ilesa, resulting in conflicting positions between OSSIEC and the Nigerian Police Force.

While the state government and OSSIEC insisted on proceeding with the election, the Police, through its Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, issued a statement advising against the election’s conduct.

Given the disagreement between the electoral body and security agencies, JDPMC determined that the conditions necessary for a credible and transparent election were no longer guaranteed.

The organization noted the absence of security personnel at polling units and the non-enforcement of the state government’s curfew, reinforcing concerns about election integrity and voter safety.

Consequently, JDPMC has withdrawn all its observers from polling units and officially ceased its observation of the election.

JDPMC emphasized that its decision does not reflect support for any interpretation of the appellate court’s ruling but is strictly based on the lack of consensus between key election stakeholders.

The organization expressed gratitude to its funding and technical partners, including Misereor Germany, the EU-SDGN Phase II project, YIAGA Africa, and Kimpact Development Initiative, as well as INEC, OSSIEC, IPAC, and security agencies for their cooperation in pre-election activities.

Appreciation was also extended to the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, the Mainline Church Bishops in Osogbo, JDPMC staff, and the trained field observers who had initially been deployed for the election.

JDPMC called on the federal and state governments, OSSIEC, security agencies, political parties, and civil society organizations to take urgent measures to safeguard the electoral process and ensure that citizens can vote without fear.

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to democracy, human rights, and good governance, expressing hope for future elections that allow for meaningful observation and participation.

