The Coalition of Election Observer Groups has commended the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) and the people of Osun State for their peaceful conduct during the Local Government elections.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Local Government election was held in Osun on Saturday, February 22, 2025 with People’s Democratic Party’s candidates winning all the wards and local Government seats.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, on Sunday, the observer groups commended the electorate for their resilience and commitment to democratic principles, despite reported cases of provocation and intimidation by some political actors and security agencies.

Chairman, Coalition of Election Observers, Declan Ihekeire, while addressing the press expressed concern over the conduct of the Nigerian Police, who were accused of issuing threats and dissuading some voters from exercising their franchise.

They also condemned arbitrary arrest of some officials of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC).

The observer groups commended the OSSIEC for its dedication and professionalism in ensuring the smooth conduct of the election. They acknowledged some logistical challenges, but attributed them to the activities of the Nigerian Police, who attempted to disrupt the election.

The groups emphasized the significance of local government administration in the democratic system, providing essential services and ensuring grassroots development.

They commended the Osun State Government for conducting the election, demonstrating its commitment to deepening democracy.

The Coalition of Election Observer Groups called on other states to conduct their local government elections without delay, ensuring active participation of the people at all levels of governance.

“It was clear that the police, instead of remaining neutral as expected in any democratic process, took actions that directly undermined the election. The issuance of security threats discouraged many voters from coming out.

“Worse still, the police went ahead to lock up the OSSIEC headquarters in an attempt to stop the election from taking place,” the coalition stated.

“For us as election observers, the role of the Nigeria Police in this election went beyond its primary responsibility of ensuring security.

“Arresting electoral officials performing their duty is a direct interference in the electoral process and a violation of democratic principles,” the statement read.

“The dedication and professionalism displayed by OSSIEC were commendable. Despite the obstacles, the commission ensured that the electorate had an opportunity to exercise their franchise.

“However, we urge OSSIEC to address logistical challenges encountered in some areas to further strengthen future elections,” the coalition added.

“We call on other states yet to conduct local government elections to take a cue from Osun State.

“The failure of many states to organize council elections is a major setback to democratic development.

“Strengthening democracy starts at the grassroots, and states must ensure that local elections are held regularly,” the coalition noted.

“To those who have been declared winners, your mandate is a call to service. We urge you to govern with integrity, accountability, and a deep commitment to the well-being of the people.

“Leadership is a trust, and the people expect nothing less than responsible governance,” the coalition stated.

They congratulated the winners and urged those not satisfied with the process to seek redress through legitimate means, maintaining peaceful conduct.

The observer groups reaffirmed their commitment to free, fair, and credible elections, vowing to continue monitoring and advocating for democratic values that strengthen the electoral process and ensure good governance.

