Osun LG Poll: Atiku Backs Adeleke, Asks Police To Provide Security

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for going ahead with the local government election in the state.

Recall that prior to the commencement of the exercise on Saturday morning, opposition parties had raised security concerns.

The Nigeria Police Force, in a statement on Friday night, called for the suspension of the exercise, stating that unrest was likely to unfold following disagreements between political parties.

Similarly, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, warned the governor against going ahead with the election, citing a recent court judgment that reinstated chairmen elected in 2022 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite the concerns and legal advice, the governor insisted on carrying out the exercise.

Governor Adeleke cast his ballot at about 8 a.m. at Unit 9, Ward 2, in Ede North Local Government Area.

Speaking on the ongoing exercise, Atiku, in a post on his official Facebook page, commended the governor and urged all security agencies to perform their duties.

He wrote:

“As residents in Osun State go out to the polls today to elect council chairpersons, I once again urge for a peaceful and hitch-free exercise.

“The local council election is the heartbeat of a democratic system, given that its outcome impacts closely on the lives of the citizens.

“I commend Governor Ademola Adeleke for going ahead with the exercise and urge security agencies and polling officials to perform their duties with the highest sense of responsibility to the public.”

