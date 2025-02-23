Osun LG Poll: Akindele Congratulates Adeleke Over Successful Election

Share

The Special Adviser to the Osun State Governor on Public Health, Dr Akindele Adekunle, has congratulated the Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on the successful conduct of the 2025 Local Government election in the state, describing the process as credible and fair.

Akindele praised Governor Adeleke for supporting effort to give the people at the grassroot the opportunity to elect those who will manage their affairs, noting that election is a clear manifestation of the Governor’s commitment to make the presence of government felt in every part of the state.

He acknowledged the resilience and professionalism demonstrated by the state’s electoral body, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) in conducting a transparent election, charging the winners in the election to recognise their victory as an opportunity to work for the people.

While commending the PDP for providing guidance and leadership when it mattered most, Akindele maintained that the election is a big test on the will of the people on democracy and happy to note that Osun people didn’t fail.

“The successful conduct of Saturday’s election in Osun state is quite incredible and I want to congratulate Mr. Governor, His Excellency Senator Ademola Adeleke, for the leadership that heralded the peaceful exercise,” Dr. Akindele noted in a congratulation message.

“Prior and during the election, there were clear efforts to sabotage the process but Governor Adeleke’s mature and peaceful disposition proved quite vital in bringing about a peaceful outcome.

“In recent memory, this is one of the most peaceful elections in Osun state in spite of provocations from the APC and some compromised security agents.

“With the peaceful outcome, it is hoped that security agencies, particularly the Police, will maintain the peace and allow the Governor and the newly elected officials focus on the job of meeting the governance needs of the people.

“Security agents should be apolitical and not presenting themselves as an arm of a political party as we saw in the build-up and on the day of the election on Saturday.”

Akindele urged elected officials to be inclusive in administering their respective domains so as to achieve rapid development, noted that “As elected officials, you’re responsible for everyone in your domain and you must ensure that your governance style reflects that basic reality.”

He also charged the opposition, particularly the APC, to explore the option of the court to to express grievances that may arise as a result of the election, saying that “what should matter to everyone is Osun people not some selfish interest of some people who may be trying to set the state on crisis and make it impossible for development to happen.”

