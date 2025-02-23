Osun LG Poll: Adeleke Violated His Oath Of Office – APC

Share

For conducting local government elections in Osun State over the weekend, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Governor Ademola Adeleke has violated the oath of office he took to protect the constitution.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday. Morka, who condemned the action of the Osun State governor, said: “In wanton disregard for the rule of law, and a valid and subsisting judgment of the Court of Appeal, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State conducted what he purported to be a local government election in the state on Saturday.

“Recently, the otherwise peaceful Osun State has had its peace violently disrupted by Governor Adeleke and his Peoples Democratic Party’s stubborn refusal to respect the judgment of the Court of Appeal handed down on February 10, 2025, which effectively reinstated elected local government officials that were sacked by Governor Adeleke’s executive order pursuant to a judgment of a Federal High Court of November 25, 2022, which nullified the election that brought the local government officials into office.

“To be clear, in its judgement, the Court of Appeal allowed the appeal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the judgment of the Federal High Court and held that the suit was incompetent and was struck out, accordingly.

In effect, the Court of Appeal nullified the judgment of the Federal High Court and reinstated the sacked local government officials until the expiration of their term of office in October 2025. That is the valid, subsisting and binding legal position on the matter.

