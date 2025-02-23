Share

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke will on Sunday, February 23 swear in the newly elected Local Government Councils Chairmen following the successful completion of the LG elections held on Saturday.

His Special Assistant on Digital Media, Olalekan Badmus confirmed the development in a post via his X account on Saturday night.

According to Badmus, the swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Government House in Osogbo, the state capital.

He wrote: “The newly elected local government council chairmen will be sworn in by His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, tomorrow, 23/02/2025, at 12:00 noon prompt at the Government House, Osogbo.”

This comes amid controversy surrounding the polls, which were held on Saturday, 22nd February.

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSSIEC, announced that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the local government and councillorship positions in the just-concluded local government election in the state.

OSSIEC Chairman Hashim Abioye made this announcement via a Facebook Live broadcast on Saturday evening.

Abioye stated that PDP candidates won all the councillorship seats in all 332 wards in the state and also secured victory in the chairmanship elections across all 30 local government council areas.

However, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has commended the people for boycotting what it described as an illegal local government council election.

