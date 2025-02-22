Osun LG Poll: Adeleke Forges Ahead Despite Court Rulings

Share

Defiant of the appeal court ruling barring the conduct of the Local Government election in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has taken a bold stand by participating in the ongoing election ignoring the backdrop of intense legal disputes and political tension.

The election, marked by a bitter standoff between the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), comes as the state grapples with a controversial court ruling and security challenges.

The political controversy stems from a series of legal decisions that date back to the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

In 2022, a Federal High Court in Osogbo, led by Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, invalidated the elections of local government chairmen and councillors.

However, on February 10, 2025, the Court of Appeal in Akure overturned that decision, reinstating the officials and setting off a chain reaction of political and legal disputes.

This reversal has not only deepened the divide between political factions but also triggered violent clashes between supporters of the APC and PDP, resulting in multiple fatalities earlier in the week.

Governor Adeleke’s decision to proceed with the election has how attracted backlash from top legal authorities.

Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice warned that the election is unconstitutional.

Fagbemi asserted that since the reinstated chairmen and councillors have a valid tenure until October 2025, any electoral exercise conducted before that period would be “null and void” and in breach of the Nigerian Constitution.

Despite these warnings, Governor Adeleke remains resolute, emphasizing his confidence in the electoral process and urging residents to maintain peace.

On Friday, an Osun State High Court in Ilesa presided over by Justice A. Aderigbigbe, ruled that the election should proceed.

The court clarified that leadership positions in all 30 local government areas of the state remained vacant, a stance consistent with earlier Federal High Court findings.

The ruling directed the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) to conduct the election as scheduled and mandated that various security agencies including the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) provide the necessary security cover.

However, the situation took a further turn when the Nigeria Police withdrew from the election on Friday, citing legal concerns and heightened security risks.

This unexpected move has added another layer of complexity to an already volatile environment.

Despite the tumultuous backdrop, Governor Adeleke cast his vote in Ede on Saturday, reiterating his belief in the electoral process and calling on residents to exercise restraint and peaceful conduct.

