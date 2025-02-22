Osun LG Poll: Adeleke Commends Tinubu For Upholding Rule Of Law

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for upholding the rule of law which enabled the ongoing Local Government elections across Osun state.

Speaking on Saturday after casting his vote at Ede, the Governor said Tinubu is a true democrat with huge democratic credentials, submitting that his administration has all along been very supportive and collaborative with the Federal Government.

The governor also denied a fake news article in a publication about alleged remarks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, submitting that the news is fake as Governor Ademola Adeleke did not at any point utter any negative remarks about Mr President.

“In my first state broadcast on this crisis, I said this about the President: ‘Let me affirm that I know Mr President to be a true democrat, a lover of the rule of law, and a believer in the sanctity of the judicial process.

“I know, as a matter of fact, that Mr President will never authorise a dictatorial violation of the constitution irrespective of who is involved.

“It is crucial to add that Mr President will never support any action that is capable of generating bloodbath and bloodshed.

In my second broadcast, I said this about Mr President: ‘We have confidence in the democratic credentials of President Tinubu, who we know will always insist on the rule of law.”

Adeleke urged the public and stakeholders to ignore the fake news as he did not attack President Tinubu in any way before and during the ongoing local government development.

Casting his vote earlier on Saturday in Ede, Governor Adeleke described the election as peaceful and in line with due process.

The governor, who arrived at his polling unit in Sagba/Abogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, Ede, was accredited before exercising his civic duty.

The election, which is expected to determine the leadership at the grassroots level, has witnessed a significant turnout of voters amidst tight security and electoral monitoring.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote, Governor Adeleke urged all eligible voters to exercise their franchise peacefully.

He emphasized the importance of grassroots democracy and called on the people to participate actively without fear or intimidation.

The Governor who described the election process as seamless, commended the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) for a good job while encouraging residents to come out and vote peacefully as this is a crucial step in strengthening the nation’s democracy at the local level.

