Osun LG Funds: Oyetola Hails Supreme Court Verdict

…Says judgment reinforces rule of law

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, has applauded the Supreme Court for striking out the suit filed by the Osun State Government seeking to compel the Federal Government to release allocations to the sacked PDP-led local government chairmen in the state.

In a 6–1 majority decision, the apex court held that the suit, initiated by the Osun State Attorney General, was incompetent and that the state lacked the legal capacity to invoke the Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction on behalf of the local government councils.

The Court affirmed that, as autonomous constitutional entities, the local governments are the proper parties to contest such matters — not the state government.

Reacting to the judgment, Oyetola commended the Supreme Court for what he described as “a clear and courageous affirmation of constitutionalism, due process, and the sanctity of democratic institutions.”

“This ruling represents a victory for democracy and the rule of law. The Supreme Court has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to justice by refusing to endorse an attempt to subvert constitutional procedures for partisan ends.

“The judgment reinforces the autonomy of local governments as enshrined in our Constitution and sends a strong message that legal processes cannot be manipulated to achieve unlawful objectives.”

Oyetola, who is a former governor of the state, asked the Osun State Government to respect judicial pronouncements and prioritise the overall interest of the state, emphasising that stable governance can only thrive where the rule of law is upheld above partisan considerations.