Osun LG Crisis: Timi Frank Calls For Tinubu’s Intervention

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the escalating political crisis in Osun State.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Frank urged President Tinubu to rein in the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, and alleged APC loyalists, accusing them of fueling unrest in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that violence erupted on Monday following a dispute between the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the control of local government secretariats.

The crisis stemmed from conflicting interpretations of a Court of Appeal judgment, which both parties claim supports their stance.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has insisted that the sacked council chairmen cannot return to office, citing security concerns.

In contrast, Oyetola maintains that the court ruling should be implemented through legal means and that the affected council executives should resume office.

Frank alleged that Oyetola’s ultimate plan is to destabilize Osun State to justify the imposition of a state of emergency.

He expressed concern over remarks made by APC National Secretary Dr. Ajibola Basiru, who, during a live television appearance on Monday, called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the state.

“Their major target is to declare a state of emergency because they know that if elections are held today, Governor Adeleke will still win. They want to abort his second term through crisis and violence,” Frank stated.

He warned that if the situation in Osun continues to deteriorate, both Oyetola and President Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief, would bear responsibility.

“Oyetola is using federal might to engineer chaos and anarchy in Osun State. This must stop immediately,” Frank added.

As the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, Frank urged well-meaning Nigerians to stand up against what he described as political impunity.

“The people of Osun must stand firmly with Governor Adeleke in the face of this aggression by Oyetola and the APC.

“They must resist any attempt to use federal power to intimidate and destabilize the state.”

Frank further criticized Oyetola’s tenure as governor, asserting that he failed to deliver meaningful development, whereas Adeleke, within two years, has significantly impacted the state.

He called on Osun residents to remain resolute in supporting Adeleke, ensuring that governance is not derailed by political distractions.

“Osun people must rise against any plot to declare a state of emergency, which Oyetola and the APC are pushing to unseat Adeleke because they know they cannot defeat him in a fair election.”

Frank urged Tinubu to break his silence and ensure peace in Osun State, warning against the use of federal influence to disrupt the democratic process.

