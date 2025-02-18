Osun LG Crisis: Slain Council Chairman Laid To Rest 

Share

The remains of the Chairman of Irewole Local Government Area, Remi Abass have been laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown in, Ikire, Osun State amid tears from sympathizers.

Abbas was buried in the early hours of Tuesday, February 18, according to Islamic rites.

The Chairman was tragically killed during a crisis that ensued between members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), alongside hoodlums, over control of local government affairs after a Court of Appeal judgment.

Residents and APC members trooped to the burial venue, condemning the circumstances of his death despite his contributions to the development of the community.

Meanwhile, the APC in Osun State has directed its members and supporters to stay away from council secretariats in honour of Abass and others affected by the crisis.

In a statement issued by the party’s Director of Publicity, Kola Olabisi, the state chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, called on the police to intensify investigations to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for Abass’s murder.

Describing the killing as “inhuman, wicked, and callous,” Lawal stated that all APC-elected council chairmen and councillors should stay away from their respective secretariats as a mark of respect for their fallen colleagues until further notice. He assured party members that the late Abass would not be killed in vain.

Lawal also commended the council chairmen for acting in accordance with the Court of Appeal judgment that secured their victory the previous week.

