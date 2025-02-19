Osun LG Crisis: Slain Council Chairman Laid To Rest Amid Tears

Share

…as APC directs reinstated chairmen to stay off LG secretariats

The remains of the Chairman of Irewole Local Government Area, Osun State, Remi Abass, was yesterday committed to mother earth in his Ikire home town, amid tears by sympathisers.

He was buried at about 9:00am at his hometown according to Islamic rites. Abass was killed during the crisis that ensued between members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside some hoodlums over who controls the local government affairs following the court of Appeal judgement.

Residents and members of the leading opposition APC thronged venue decrying the manner of his death, despite his contribution to the development of the community.

Meanwhile, the APC in the state has called on its supporters and members to stay away from the council secretariats in a bid to honour the soul of Abass and others.

The party chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, in statement issued by its Director of Publicity, Kola Olabisi, urged the police to widen its investigating mechanism to nab the killers of Abass and bring them to justice.

The statement reads partly, “The untimely and sudden killing of the peace-loving and consummate politician was inhuman, wicked and callous.

“As a party, we direct the other chairmen and their councillors to stay off their respective council secretariat as a sign of respect for their fallen colleagues until further notice.

We assure you that the late Abass would not be killed in vain.” He commended all the council chairmen for acting in accordance with the Court of Appeal judgement that secured victory for them penultimate Monday.

