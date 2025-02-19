New Telegraph

February 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Osun LG Crisis:…

Osun LG Crisis: Reps To Investigate Security Situation

Bill On Diaspora Voting Scales Second Reading

The House of Representatives on Wednesday announced its plan to wade into the security situation in Osun State in a bid to resolve and set up an ad hoc committee to carry out an investigation.

The House resolution comes after considering a motion from Honourable Bamidele Salam who called for the urgent intervention to avoid a further crisis in the state.

The House is also asking the security agencies to ensure that peace is restored in the state.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the at least six people were killed on Monday, February 17 in a crisis triggered by a contentious Court of Appeal ruling allegedly reinstating All Progressives Congress (APC)-elected local government chairmen and councilors in Osun State.

The attempted takeover of the local governments by the sacked APC chairmen and councillors sparked resistance in places like Oshogbo, the state capital, Ikire and Irewole local government areas of the state, leading to the death of one of the reinstated council chairmen, Remi Abbas and others.

However, the ruling PDP and the opposition APC are trading blame over the crisis, with both parties accusing each other of fomenting trouble.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Heirs Energies Convenes Titans To Drive Nigeria’s Oil Production Growth
Read Next

Benue Assembly Suspends 13 Members For Opposing CJ Removal
Share
Copy Link
×