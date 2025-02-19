Osun LG Crisis: Reps To Investigate Security Situation

Share

The House of Representatives on Wednesday announced its plan to wade into the security situation in Osun State in a bid to resolve and set up an ad hoc committee to carry out an investigation.

The House resolution comes after considering a motion from Honourable Bamidele Salam who called for the urgent intervention to avoid a further crisis in the state.

The House is also asking the security agencies to ensure that peace is restored in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the at least six people were killed on Monday, February 17 in a crisis triggered by a contentious Court of Appeal ruling allegedly reinstating All Progressives Congress (APC)-elected local government chairmen and councilors in Osun State.

The attempted takeover of the local governments by the sacked APC chairmen and councillors sparked resistance in places like Oshogbo, the state capital, Ikire and Irewole local government areas of the state, leading to the death of one of the reinstated council chairmen, Remi Abbas and others.

However, the ruling PDP and the opposition APC are trading blame over the crisis, with both parties accusing each other of fomenting trouble.

