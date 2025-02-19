Osun LG Crisis: Reps Sets Up Investigative Panel

Share

In response to the ongoing crisis embroiling Osun State Local Government Council, the House of Representatives on Wednesday intervened to resolve the crisis by inaugurating an investigative committee on the matter.

The House also called on the Inspector General of Nigeria, the Director General of the Department of State Security and other security heads to immediately restore law, order, peace and tranquillity in the state.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion brought by nine members of the House from Osun state.

The members are: Bamidele Salam; Oke Oluwole; Ajilesoro Abimbola; Omirin Olusanya; Oladebo Alomoleye; Adewale Morufu Adebayo; Mudashiru Alani; Akanni Ademola and Adetunji Olusoji.

Salam representing Ede north, Ede south, Egbedore and Ejigbo federal constituency of Osun state who read the motion emphasized that, that on Monday, 17th of February 2025, violence broke out in several parts of Osun state as a result of attempt to take over the administration of local governments by officials who were sacked by court judgement in November 2022.

He said they were “Disturbed that the sacked officials are now breaking the gates of their respective local government secretariat to forcefully take over the government of the local government without any court order;

“Note that the governor of Osun state as the Chief Security officer of the state had raised an alarm on Sunday the 16th of February about an imminent threat to peace and security in the state while calling on the Inspector General of Police and other heads of security formations to take proactive steps to forestall the violence;

“Concerned that if the current trend of resort to self-help by political actors is not nipped in the bud, it might encourage citizens to do same in the face of perceived rights and privileges;

“Worried that the present situation in Osun state may snowball into a free for all unless urgent actions are taken by relevant authorities;

“Concerned that the preventable violence which happened in Osun has led to the death of six persons while scores of others have suffered severe injuries and presently receiving treatment in various hospitals;

“Further worried that if prompt action is not taken against this lawlessness and arbitrariness, it may escalate into a more serious security challenges in Osun;

“Aware that by virtue of Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the most fundamental objective and primary purpose of any government shall be the security and welfare of the people;

“Also aware that as the representatives of the people, the House has the duty and responsibility to ensure safety of lives and properties in Nigeria;

“Assured that the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Service and other security agencies have the capacity to restore normalcy to all the local governments of Osun State;

“Further assured that if Attorney General of the Federation as the chief law officer of the country can advise the parties, the tension in Osun state would be doused.

The motion was unanimously passed at the plenary presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Share

Please follow and like us: