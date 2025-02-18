Osun LG Crisis: Police Pledge To Restore Order

Share

The Osun State Police Command has strongly condemned the violent clashes in the Local Government Area of the state, assuring residents that normalcy will soon be restored.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola, the command expressed deep sympathy for those affected by the unrest, which resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property.

The police urged residents to remain calm while they worked to restore peace and stability in the affected areas.

The command also issued a stern warning to troublemakers, urging them to desist from any acts of violence that threaten public safety.

“The Osun State Police Command strongly denounces the recent violent outbreaks in local government administration, which have compromised public safety and disrupted peace in some communities.

“We express our deepest sympathy to those affected by these criminal acts, which have resulted in loss of lives and property damage,” the statement read.

The Command assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted, and those responsible for the violence would face justice.

Citizens were urged to remain calm and patient as the police worked diligently to restore peace. The command also warned that any further disruption to the state’s peace would not be tolerated.

“The Commissioner of Police assures that the situation will be investigated thoroughly, and the perpetrators will face the full force of the law.

“Troublemakers disrupting the state’s peace are hereby warned to cease immediately.”

The Osun State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and vowed to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

Share

Please follow and like us: