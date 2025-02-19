New Telegraph

February 19, 2025
Osun LG Crisis: Police Condemn Violence, Vow To Restore Order

The Osun State Police Command has strongly condemned the recent violent clashes over local government administration’s in the state.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Yemisi Opalola, the command assured residents that normalcy will soon be restored.

The command expressed deep sympathy to those affected by the unrest, which resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of property.

Residents were urged to remain calm, while the police work to restore peace and stability. The command also warned troublemakers to desist from any acts of violence that threaten public safety.

