Osun LG Crisis: Ozekhome Warns Against Misinterpretation Of Court Judgment

Mike Ozekhome(SAN) warned against misinterpreting the law regarding the legal status of the sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) local government chairmen in Osun State. He disputed claims made by Kunle Adegoke (SAN) on the issue.

Ozekhome described Adegoke’s June 26 letter as “misleading” and “legally distorted”, especially his interpretation of the Court of Appeal’s ruling on the appeal.

He emphasized that the appellate court did not order the reinstatement of the sacked APC officials but merely struck out the PDP’s suit on procedural grounds.

He said: “The court made it clear that it did not address the merits of the alleged reinstatement. Any claim to the contrary is plainly false.”

Ozekhome criticized the APC’s interpretation of the ruling, alleging that the party had been misrepresenting the court decision to falsely reclaim local council positions.