Osun LG Crisis: NULGE Faction Orders Workers Resumption

Share

A faction of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State branch, has called on Local Government workers to resume work immediately, emphasizing the need to serve the public and protect workers’ rights.

The faction described the prolonged withdrawal of services as the height of irresponsibility and sheer wickedness, accusing the NULGE leadership of grounding Local Government operations and subjecting the public to unnecessary hardship by denying them essential services.

Operating under the name Association of Concerned Local Government Staff in Osun State, the faction insisted that Local Government employees should not be deprived of their monetary and career benefits over what they termed a needless industrial action.

During a press conference held at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osogbo, the faction’s State Coordinator, Adedayo Adekunle, and Secretary, Akin Adepoju, accused NULGE President Nathaniel Ogungbangbe of nepotism and blatant disregard for the union’s constitution, particularly concerning the ongoing withdrawal of services.

The faction leaders expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of affairs, stating that the NULGE leadership had selfishly positioned the union against the people of Osun State.

They accused Ogungbangbe of turning the union into his personal empire, disregarding established leadership structures.

They further alleged that Ogungbangbe personally signed a letter ordering the closure of Local Government secretariats, maternity centers, and marriage registries without consulting the Congress of Local Government Workers.

According to them, this action was taken solely to serve his personal interests.

They questioned why, despite citing security concerns as a reason for shutting down the Local Government offices, Ogungbangbe reopened them to conduct his second-term election as NULGE president, where he allegedly manipulated the process to secure victory.

They pointed out that no incidents of violence or insecurity were reported during the elections, yet maternity centers remained shut, depriving women and children of vital healthcare services.

The faction lamented that for over a month, Osun residents have been unable to access essential Local Government services, including marriage certificates, Local Government identification documents, study release approvals, and cooperative loan deductions, which usually serve as financial relief for workers in need.

They also accused Ogungbangbe of engaging in partisan politics, which they said was against the core principles of NULGE.

They claimed that he had joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a lawsuit against All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen and Councilors, making NULGE a direct party in the legal battle for control over Local Government administration in Osun State.

The faction vowed to challenge Ogungbangbe’s alleged constitutional violations in court, warning that his actions set a dangerous precedent for civil service and union administration.

Calling on all Local Government workers to resume duties immediately, they assured them of security and protection.

They maintained that they were ready to work with the officials currently in office, as recognized by the Court of Appeal, while also pledging to comply with any future rulings from the Supreme Court.

They emphasized that their primary focus remained public service delivery, not partisan politics.

The faction concluded by affirming their commitment to challenging all irregularities committed by Ogungbangbe in court, declaring that this was a crucial moment to protect the integrity of the union and the welfare of local government workers in Osun State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

