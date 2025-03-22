Osun LG Crisis: NULGE faction breaks away

Share

A faction of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE), Osun State Branch has called on the local government workers to resume work in the interest of the general public and local government workers.

The faction described the protracted withdrawal of services as the height of irresponsibility and shared wickedness by grounding local government services and subjecting the members of the public to unnecessary hardship with denial of basic government services.

The local government workers under the auspices of Association of Concerned local Government Staff in Osun State, said the local government employees cannot continue to be denied their monetary and career privileges over needless withdrawal of services.

State Coordinator of the faction, Adedayo Adekunle and Secretary, Akin Adepoju during a press conference held at the Correspondent Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osogbo alleged the NULGE President, Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe of nepotism and flagrant disobedience to the constitution of NULGE especially in respect to the withdrawal of services.

The NULGE leaders said: “Our dear colleagues and patriots, a clarion call summons us today to review the on-going events going on in our state. The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State has wrongly and selfishly pitched our union against the people of the state in total disregard to the core values and principles of NULGE.

“It is unfortunate that the NULGE leadership has turned the union to their family affairs with total disregard to the leadership and structure of the union at all levels.

“You will all recall that Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, the President of NULGE recently signed a letter to close down the local government secretariats. Despite the fact that the state branch of the union has a paid-secretary, Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe signed the circular personally to close down the local governments secretariats, Maternity Centers and Marriage Registries without holding any Congress of Local Government workers just only to please his selfish interest in the state.

“Despite his claim that local government service is no longer safe for staff to work, he opened the local governments for the purpose of conducting his second term election where he succeeded in manipulating himself to win a second term. No life was lost during the elections. No person was arrested and social parties were held during the day and nights to celebrate the success. Yet, all Maternity Centers were locked against women and children and they were and are still sentenced to death by the reckless shut down of the local government service in Osun State by this desperate politician in the garb of a unionist,” he lamented.

Adedayo also condemned the political association of Ogungbangbe which was against the core values of the union and threatened to challenge all the infractions committed in the court.

He said “NULGE is apolitical and we cannot be dragged into any political issues to the extent of instituting a case against a party that is in contention over the control of local government administration in Osun State. We therefore state equivocally that the said litigation is in personal capacity of Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe and not unbehalf of Osun NULGE,” he said.

