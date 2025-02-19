Osun LG Crisis: No Judgement Authorises Forceful Invasion Of Council Secretariats – Inaolaji

Share

The lawmaker representing Irewole/Isokan in the Osun State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Inaolaji, has blamed the recent political unrest in Osun on a misinterpretation of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Akure.

Inaolaji stated that no court ruling had duly authorised the forceful takeover of local government secretariats, describing the crisis as a coordinated attack that resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property.

He accused the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of orchestrating the violence under the guise of enforcing a court judgment.

“Without mincing words, I was left bewildered by the recent political crisis that erupted in Ikire, Apomu, and Ikoyi, as well as other areas across Osun State.

“In an attempt to seize control of local government councils, opposition members of the APC resorted to extreme violence.

“Let me reiterate that no judgment duly authorises the forceful invasion of local government areas. This was a deliberate attack that led to unnecessary bloodshed and destruction.

He further stated that in his opinion, this incident could have been prevented by allowing the rule of law to take its full course, ensuring that democratic values were upheld and protected.

“Democracy is a system that allows people to elect their leaders through due process. It should never be a process of violence and bloodshed,” he said.

The lawmaker expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to affected families.

“The bloodshed and violence in Irewole and Isokan Constituency are heartbreaking.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray Allah grants them Jannatul Firdaus.

“I also wish those injured a speedy recovery. I implore my constituents to embrace peace we are first brothers and sisters before political affiliations.

“We must look beyond this moment and strive for a future where we can all thrive together in peace. Let us be law-abiding citizens, respecting the rule of law and constituted authorities.”

Inaolaji commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for maintaining peace and upholding the rule of law during the crisis.

“I deeply appreciate the Executive Governor of Osun State and Chief Security Officer of the state, His Excellency, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, for his commitment to peace and the rule of law.

“His swift intervention, including a press conference warning of the planned violence, was aimed at ensuring the safety of Osun residents.”

He urged residents to remain calm and uphold Osun’s reputation as a peaceful state.

“Osun is renowned for its peaceful nature, and we must all work together to sustain this. I urge everyone to remain vigilant, peaceful, and law-abiding while upholding the Omoluabi principles.”

Inaolaji called on security agencies, including the Inspector General of Police, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, to restore peace and stability in the state.

