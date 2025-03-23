Osun LG crisis: Knocks, Kudos Trail Resumption Order From NULGE Faction

Share

Mixed reactions have trailed the directive of a faction of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State Branch, asking the Local government workers to resume work in the interest of the general public.

It would be recalled that the leadership of the state chapter of the NULGE had directed its members to withdraw their services for the safety of the lives of their members following the violence that surfaced in the council secretariats following the Appeal Court judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The NULGE faction under the aegis of the Association of Concerned Local Government Staff in Osun State led by state Coordinator, Adedayo Adekunle called for the immediate resumption of workers in the interest of the residents.

Reacting, the President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Osun, Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, described Adedayo’s group as illegal and agents paid by politicians to cause disharmony.

Ogungbangbe disclosed that Adedayo contested the position of President in the last NULGE state election and lost to him, saying allegations by the factional leader were false.

According to him, “All primary healthcare centres in the state are working. They are not shot down as Adedayo claimed. We didn’t use local government secretariats for NULGE elections. We used a designated place for it. Arrangements for the election had been long concluded before crises started that forced us to direct our members to stay at home. You can see the man told lies upon lies against me.”

“Let me tell you that workers cannot return back to work because it is not their group, workers should stay at home. Workers stay at home for reasons.

“Imagine if workers of the local government were on duty on the day when six people died due to the crisis that happened at the councils. So, if I said my members should stay at home because I do not want to endanger the life of anybody, have I gone wrong in any way?

“There is no union called Concerned LG workers in Osun State. They should tender their certificate of incorporation. The Nigeria Labour Congress is aware of NULGE’s position. Also, the national body of our union is aware, and they have even written a letter to Osun telling the government that they are in support of our decision.

“So, if anybody is now coming up to say another thing, they must have been paid to do what they are doing. No member of the local government in Osun State will follow this useless instruction because they are not registered.

“They also lied that I single-handedly supervised the closure of health facilities in the state. These are all lies. Health workers are on duty. Maternity and health facilities in every local government are working.”

However, the All Progressives Congress in Osun (APC) commended the Association of Concerned Local Government Staff in the State for ending the protracted withdrawal of services in all the local government council areas in the state.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by Osun APC Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi.

According to statement, “The Court of Appeal, Akure Division, in its judgement of 10th of February, 2025, had reinstated the APC local government council chairmen and councillors followed by timely interpretation of the said judgement by the nation’s Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, advising Governor Ademola Adeleke that there would not be any need for another elections at the local government councils as there were no vacancies.

“Since the local government workers withdrew their services, government at the grassroots level under the administration of Governor Adeleke had failed as the citizens who were in urgent need of statutory services of the local government faced untold hardship and depravity.

“The press conference addressed by the Co-ordinator of the Association of Concerned Local Governments In Osun State, Mr Adedayo Adekunle and the Secretary, Akin Adepoju, in Osogbo, on Saturday was an indication that there are government workers who are patriotic, selfless and empathetic.

“We, as a party, aligned with the profound reasons expressed by the forward-looking NULGE chieftains for the unconditional resumption of all the council workers as the strike ab initio was designed to enrich the leadership of the union.

“When one thinks of many residents of Osun State who have been exposed to hardship, emotional torture and depravity because of the strike by the council workers, it would not be out of tune to praise the resolution of the Association of the Concerned Local Government Councils of Nigeria directing NULGE staff to end the strike and resume work immediately.

“We strongly commend the bold step of the NULGE to end the unjustifiable withdrawal of their services as their resumption would bring succour to the mass of citizens who in the last one month have been frustrated by the mindless sit-at-home.”

Meanwhile, Adeleke’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed refuted the claims saying local schools and health centres are operating effectively and efficiently with local patronage at an all-time high.

According to Rasheed, Governor Ademola Adeleke recently visited some health centres and actually met two instances of successful childbirths at Telemu and Ido Osun.

He further said that the members of the public are also aware that services for state of origin and local government identification have been made electronic since 2023.

“As part of the government’s push to digitize services to the citizens, thousands of applicants have accessed their state of origin and local government identification online in real-time from 2023 to date.

“Contrary to fake news by the opposition, local government administration is not paralyzed in Osun. This was even attested to by visits to schools and some health centres by the illegal Yes/No council chairmen which they even posted on social media.

“If such local services are truly shut down, how come they were open and operating when those illegal impostors conducted their comedic visitations?

“Members of the public are therefore enjoined to disregard the fake news from merchants of falsehood and their closet agents of chaos within some discredited media platforms

“As a pro-people leader, Governor Ademola Adeleke is committed to the sustenance of good governance and democratic dividends across Osun state within the context of the rule of law and fear of God.”

