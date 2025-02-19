Share

The Osun State Chapter of the Action Peoples Party (APP) has declared that the alleged resumption of duty, by the ousted council chairmen and councillors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is illegal, tagging those involved as looters and imposters.

The party, however, urged security operatives to immediately arrest and prosecute anyone involved in such an illegal and unconstitutional act.

Reacting to the news of the takeover of the local government councils by chairmen and Councillors on Wednesday, the State Chairman of the APP, Mr. Odesola Oluseye Titus dismissed the legality of such acts saying this is against the rule of law and the constitution of Nigeria.

Odesola specifically stated that the APP is in possession of a valid court judgement, in a suit filed against the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), which was delivered on November 30th, 2022 at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, in favour of the party.

He recalled that the APP had challenged the 2022 election on the grounds of noncompliance with the 2022 electoral act as well as OSSIEC guidelines with respect to the notice of election given by the commission.

“Anyone calling themselves elected chairmen or councillors in Osun State today is an impostor.

“By virtue of the favourable judgement that nullified the October 2022 LG election, the seats of Chairmen and Councillors across Osun State are deemed vacant.

“More so, that those who appealed the judgement abandoned it and the Court of Appeal subsequently dismissed the appeal for want of prosecution.

“So those that went to the council today are looters and we as a party strongly condemn in strong terms such illegal actions.

“We hereby call on security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute these impostors.” He added

On the claims by the APC Chairmen and Councillors that the Court of Appeal had upturned the decision of the Federal High Court and as such, they are to return to office, Odesola said “This is a misunderstanding of judicial procedure and rule of law.

“Our case against OSSIEC and by extension, the conduct of the 2022 local government election and that of the PDP are two different cases.

“While we are aware that the Appeal court upturned the PDP case, we are also aware of the implication of the abandonment and subsequent dismissal of APC appeal against our favourable judgement. Ask them, did the Appeal court reinstate them? The answer is No.

“The appeal court merely struck out the PDP case for being speculative and thereafter declared that the court lacked jurisdiction to rule on speculative cases, the court didn’t rule on the merit of the appeal.

“On their prayer asking for reinstatement of the sacked Chairmen, the court declared that having determined the lack of jurisdiction, it is not interested in going into that because it is now an academic exercise.

“it is trite in law and as declared by the Supreme Court in SC/VC/478/2021 that a case on appeal becomes academic exercise when it would bring no benefit to any of the parties, or where there is no live issue in the claim.

“So where did they see their own interpretation from? To the best of our knowledge, the PDP case did not exist as a result of the Appeal court judgement in that case.

“But how would anyone say our own judgement has been invalidated? Who would think of such? Are we running a banana republic?

“We have presented our position to OSSIEC and we have fielded candidates to fill the vacant positions across the local governments in the upcoming elections.

“As a major beneficiary of the FHC judgement in suit FHC/OS/CS/103/2022, we are waiting for Saturday to contest in the election and we are prepared to win.

“In addition, the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), under which we belong, has directed all member party to proceed with the election,” he concluded.

