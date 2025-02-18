Osun LG Crisis: IGP Orders Deployment Of Additional Tactical Squads

Share

Amid the ongoing Local Government crisis in Osun State, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of additional tactical squads to restore peace and security in the state.

The newly deployed units will reinforce security efforts already in place, following violent clashes on Tuesday that resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a local government chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP strongly condemned the violence, describing it as a grave disruption of peace and security in the state.

“I strongly condemn the incidents that have disrupted peace and safety in Osun State. These violent actions have not only led to the destruction of property but have also resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“The perpetrators of these heinous acts will be brought to justice,” Egbetokun stated.

He noted that the police recognize that violence undermines the democratic process and threatens the well-being of citizens.

In response, Egbetokun gave assurances to identify and prosecute those responsible for these acts, ensuring they face the full weight of the law.

The IGP also issued a stern warning to individuals fueling the unrest, stating that the Nigeria Police Force will not tolerate lawlessness, hooliganism, or anarchy in Osun State.

“The perpetrators of these criminal acts will be identified, apprehended, and made to face the consequences of their actions,” he emphasized.

The IGP urged Osun residents to remain calm, assuring them that security agencies are working tirelessly to restore normalcy.

He reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to protecting lives and property while closely monitoring the situation.

Egbetokun also reminded political actors that the judiciary remains the ultimate arbiter in electoral disputes and called on all parties to respect its rulings.

“The Force remains committed to clamping down on any individuals attempting to instigate chaos and disrupt law and order in any part of the country.

“The situation in Osun is being closely monitored, and necessary measures will be enforced to ensure a safe environment for all residents,” he affirmed.

Share

Please follow and like us: