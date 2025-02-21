Osun LG Crisis: How Battle For Power At Grassroots Turns Awry

Share

The local government crisis in Osun State has become a major political flashpoint, drawing attention to governance challenges, legal battles, and power struggles at the grassroots level. At the heart of the crisis lies a dispute over the legitimacy of local government leadership, with opposing political forces staking claims to power.

As tensions escalate, residents and stakeholders are left grappling with the implications for service delivery, development, and democratic governance.

The current political mayhem in Osun State is what could be described as a battle for the soul of Bola Ige’s House against the 2026 governorship election as political gladiators believe that whoever has the edge and able to occupy the council Secretariats is already sure of victory considering the impact of the local government administration on the grassroots dwellers.

Origins

Recently, the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure delivered a judgment in a suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the decision of a lower court, which nullified the State Local Government elections, held on October 15, 2022.

The court reportedly ordered that the sacked local government chairmen and their councillors should return to office. The PDP had approached the court before the election, seeking to prevent it from taking place.

While the suit was pending, the election proceeded, and former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola swore in the elected council chairmen.

However, Governor Ademola Adeleke dismissed these council officials shortly after his swearing-in. Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of a Federal High Court in Osogbo subsequently nullified the elections conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), stating that the elections violated Sections 29 and 32 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the court, the APC filed an appeal, praying for the following reliefs: “an order allowing this appeal, an order setting aside the ruling delivered by the lower court on 15th September, 2022 and dismissing the 1” Respondent’s Motion on Notice to amend dated 29th August, 2022 (but filed on 2nd September, 2022), an order granting the Appellants’ Motion on Notice to dismiss suit dated 28th October, 2022;

An Order setting aside and nullifying the judgment of the lower court delivered on 25th November, 2022, an Order invoking Section 16 of the Court of Appeal Act to determine the suit of the 1st Respondent on the basis of the Originating Summons dated 27th July, 2022; An Order dismissing Suit No: FHC/OS/CS/94/2022, an Order restoring the Appellants back into their offices having been duly elected by the citizens of Osun State, and (any) such further or other Order as this Honourable Court may make in the circumstances of this appeal.”

Interestingly, all these reliefs, including the specific one, where the APC prayed the court to grant an Order “restoring the Appellants back into their offices having been duly elected by the citizens of Osun State,” were said to have been granted by the Appeal Court.

Mixed interpretations

But the decision has sparked mixed reactions throughout the state, with the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) Chairman, Hashim Abioye, interpreting the judgment differently.

He stated that the Court of Appeal struck out the PDP’s suit challenging the 2022 local government elections. He explained that the reasoning of the appellate court was based on the fact that the suit was filed before the notice of election was issued by OSSIEC.

Abioye noted that the OSSIEC Law 2022 was enacted during the pendency of the PDP’s suit, and the notice of election was subsequently issued.

He emphasised that the court’s decision confirmed the nullification of the elections and the removal of the purported elected officials.

In his interpretation, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwole JimiBada, insisted that the court did not order the reinstatement of the sacked chairmen.

He maintained that the case filed by the APP is still ongoing and that until the Supreme Court overturns the judgment, the sacked council chairmen remain dismissed.

In response, APC National Secretary, Dr. Ajibola Basiru described the Attorney General’s claims as an affront to the rule of law in Nigeria, arguing that his position exposed the state government as an enabler of illegality.

Also weighing in on the matter, Chief Adegoke Ogunsola, the Legal Adviser of the APC in Osun State, asserted that the Court of Appeal unequivocally nullified the Federal High Court’s decision that removed the elected local government chairmen and councillors from office. He emphasised that their terms remain valid and have not expired.

Clashes

Arising from the tensed environment in the state, crisis erupted in Ikire in Irewole Local Government Area of the state, with opposing parties alleged to have engaged in gun battle, which was said to have led to the death of the reinstated council Chairman, Remi Abass of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the basis of the APC’s interpretation of the court judgment.

It was learnt that a resident of the town was also shot dead. Other councils were not left out as thugs allegedly linked to PDP and APC engaged in fisticuffs and gun battle.

In Iragbiji, the headquarters of the Boripe Local Government Area, two people were reportedly killed by hoodlums who stormed the secretariat.

At the Ife East Local Government Area secretariat, hoodlums said to be working for the rival parties, reportedly shot indiscriminately, forcing the police officers at the scene to flee as they could no longer control the situation.

It was gathered that a pregnant woman scampering for safety fainted and later regained consciousness after water was poured on her. Police officers and other security personnel, however, beefed up security around the Osogbo and Olorun – da local government secretariats to prevent hoodlums from breaking into the premises.

The Executive Director of Project Implementation at the Federal Housing Authority Remi Omowaiye escaped an alleged assassination attempt. Omowaiye alleged that PDP thugs launched an attack on him and his entourage in Ilesa.

He said three of his aides sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Omowaiye said: “They would have killed me, if not for the swift intervention of my security team. I was brutally attacked and my driver was shot but I thank God for the swift intervention of my security detail.”

Omowaiye said the attack was carried out by the PDP hoodlums allegedly supervised by operatives of Amotekun in Osun. However, Amotekun in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu Abass said allegations made against the security outfit by Omowaiye were far from the truth.

Reaction

While condemning the crisis, Adeleke in a statement, said five PDP members were killed by “the APC and their hired thugs.” He accused the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, of plotting to create mayhem in the state by backing the sacked council chairmen and councillors to forcefully take over the LGAs’ secretariats.

He insisted that the Federal High Court Osogbo sacked the council chiefs in two separate judgments. The governor said the Court of Appeal judgment did not order their reinstatement.

Following the crisis and deaths, Adeleke directed Osun residents, including politicians across the political divides, to stay away from the local government secretariats to protect public properties and avoid further bloodshed.

He noted that since the local government workers are on strike, only security agencies should be allowed to man the secretariats. He assured residents of their safety and protection of lives and property, affirming that he has directed security agencies to take charge of all local government secretariats.

Victims

Osun State Police Command has confirmed that no fewer than six people were killed during the Monday, February 17 crisis where members of the APC and PDP clashed over who controls 30 local government areas of Osun State.

The Command through its Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in a broadcast video on social media, condemned the violence that erupted from the fight for control of LGAs. According to her, “The event of yesterday left six people dead and many people were hospitalised.

We are not happy with the situation. “Before this ugly incident, various groups were called into meeting by the Commissioner of Police to ensure peace but things went awry.”

She expressed sympathy with those affected by the crisis, noting that the CP has ordered thorough investigation and promise that perpetrators will face full wrath of law.

Opalola urged citizens to remain calm and exercise caution as police work to restore peace. The remains of the Chairman of Irewole Local Government Area, Remi Abass, were on Tuesday, February 18, committed to mother earth in his Ikire home town, amid tears by family members and sympathisers. He was buried at about 9:00am according to Islamic rites.

Mourning

The APC in the state has called on its supporters and members to stay away from the council secretariats in a bid to honour the late Abass and others.

The party chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, in statement issued by its Director of Publicity, Kola Olabisi, urged the police to widen its investigating mechanism to nab the killers of Abass and bring them to justice.

The statement reads partly, “The untimely and sudden killing of the peace-loving and consummate politician was inhuman, wicked and callous.

“As a party, we direct the other chairmen and their councillors to stay off their respective council secretariat as a sign of respect for their fallen colleagues until further notice.

We assure you that the late Abass would not be killed in vain.” Amid the ongoing political crisis in the State, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of additional tactical squads to restore peace and security in the state.

The newly deployed units are expected to complement the efforts of the state security forces already on the ground.

