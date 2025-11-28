Osun LG Crisis: Group Urges S’Court To Hasten Ruling

A nonpartisan, youthled civil society organisation, Insight Initiative for Community and Social Development (IICSD), has appealed to the Supreme Court to expedite judgment on the prolonged Osun Local Government suit between the Attorney General of Osun State and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The suit, marked SC/ CV/773/2025, was heard on October 7, 2025, with judgment reserved, but remains undecided till date.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the group said the delay had continued to cripple grassroots governance in Osun, as two rival camps still lay claim to local council leadership across the state.

IICSD noted that allocations running into over N100 billion, released to Osun local governments since March 2025, have been largely inactive due to the leadership crisis, thereby affecting healthcare delivery, basic education, infrastructure development and other grassroots services.