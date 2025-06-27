Osun LG Crisis: Civil Society Slams State Govt For Allegedly Disregarding Court, AG

The Osun Masterminds (TOM), a civil society group, has strongly condemned the Osun State Government’s refusal to comply with a court ruling and the interpretation provided by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

TOM described the stance as “a grave disregard for the law and the nation’s legal institutions.”

During the group’s June 2025 State of the State Address on June 27, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, Executive Director of TOM, expressed concern over the protracted crisis surrounding Local Government administration in the state.

He referenced the Appeal Court judgment of February 10, 2025, which reportedly reinstated the APC-elected Local Government Chairmen, likening the situation to an “animal farm” where the rule of law has become nonexistent.

TOM warned that Osun State is on a perilous path if the government continues to treat opposition-led institutions with hostility.

The group urged the Federal Government to take concrete steps by directing Local Government funds to the legally recognized chairmen to ensure grassroots development is not crippled.

“We have studied several legal positions on this matter, especially from highly revered silks who have dissected the pronouncements of the Court, and one thing remains obvious – the Osun State Government is swimming against the tide of clear Court pronouncements,” Prof. Oyedokun said.

He called upon stakeholders and citizens of Osun State to urge the government to respect the rule of law, regardless of political affiliations. “We call on all men and women of good conscience to prevail on the Osun State Government to end this needless crisis that it has plunged the State into and allow the rule of law prevail. We are all people of Osun State, whether of the APC or PDP, and we must co-habit in peace,” he reaffirmed.

Addressing the issue of governance being overshadowed by political activities, Prof. Oyedokun noted that government officials are consumed by politicking while essential services suffer. TOM called for a renewed focus on governance, even as the state approaches the 2026 gubernatorial elections.

On national security, TOM condemned the increasing levels of violence and crime, especially in the North-Central region, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restructure the security architecture to address the country’s pressing insecurity challenges. “National security must be prioritized above any political ambitions,” the group asserted.

TOM also challenged the government on its commitments to resuscitate technical colleges and recruit new teachers, which has dragged on since February 2023. The group insisted that timely action is necessary to fill critical gaps in education and skill acquisition for the youth.

Regarding education and skills development, TOM questioned the slow pace of the government’s plan to revive Technical Colleges in the state. The group urged a holistic approach that includes curriculum upgrades, rebranding of the institutions, and a coordinated enrolment drive.

“The efforts at resuscitating these Colleges must be total, and we must build a policy framework that ensures all current efforts are sustained, even beyond the life of the current administration,” Oyedokun concluded.