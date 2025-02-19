Osun LG Crisis: Assembly Decries Alleged Invasion Of LG Secretariats

Share

The Osun State House of Assembly has declared the forceful take over of the Local Government Council secretariats across the state as an attack on democracy and affront to the rule of law.

Addressing journalists at the Assembly complex on Wednesday after some members the All Progressives Congress (APC), have taken over council secretariats in the state, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, said the action is not only illegal but an attempt to destabilise the peace in the state.

The Speaker called on President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to prevail on compromised security officials who oversee the illegal activities not to plunge the state into chaos.

“Today, members of the opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC), forcefully broke into local government secretariats across the state.

“This unlawful invasion is not only a direct attack on our democratic institutions but also a clear violation of the rule of law and a threat to public peace and order.

“Even more disturbing is the fact that security agencies, who are meant to uphold the law, were present while these illegal acts were being carried out.

“This is unjust, unlawful, and unacceptable. Law enforcement agencies must never be seen aiding and abetting criminal activities.

“The Osun State House of Assembly strongly condemns these acts of lawlessness and impunity.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that this state will not succumb to political banditry and unconstitutional actions.

“Every individual found guilty of orchestrating or participating in this lawless takeover will be brought to book and held accountable under the full weight of the law.

“The Nigeria Police Force is entrusted with the responsibility of protecting lives, ensuring peace, and upholding justice. However, recent events in Osun State suggest that elements within the force may have compromised their neutrality.

“We had anticipated that external pressures might attempt to manipulate security agencies in Osun State, but we never expected that such compromises would emerge this early.

*We thought these forces would at least wait until the next gubernatorial election before making their moves, but instead, they have chosen to destabilize our state prematurely.

“The Osun State House of Assembly is not unaware of the close relationship between Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the former Governor of Osun State and the current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, and the Inspector General of Police.

“However, while personal relationships may exist, the security of Osun State must never be sacrificed on the altar of friendship at the expense of the rule of law”.

He added that the judgement of the Federal High Court that nullified the October 15, 2022 local government poll remain sacrosanct as there is no superior judgement that overturn it, hence, the actions of the APC members remain illegal in the face of the law.

“Your Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you are not just the leader of this nation, you are one of us, a son of the South West. We call on you to ensure that democracy is not trampled upon in your own political stronghold.

“This level of political lawlessness should not be happening in the South West, and certainly not in Nigeria. The South West has always been a model of political stability, governance, and democracy.

“Allowing such a dangerous precedent to stand in Osun State today will only open the doors for similar acts of impunity across the region and the nation.

“Mr. President, this is a test of leadership. We urge you to intervene immediately to prevent Osun State from descending into chaos”, he said.

The Speaker added that the local government election scheduled for February 22 would go on as scheduled, saying the state government would provide an enabling environment for the exercise to be free and fair.

