Osun LG Crisis: Aregbesola’s Group Accuses FG Of Undermining Democracy In Osun

The Omoluabi Progressives, a caucus within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Osun State, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of imposing illegal local government chairmen and diverting council funds, describing the move as “a direct assault on democracy” in the state and across Nigeria.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo yesterday, the Chairman of the group, Azeez Adesiji, expressed grave concern over what he called the “brazen assault on democracy, rule of law, and the sanctity of the constitution” by the APCled administration.

Adesiji argued that those parading themselves as council chairmen and councillors “have no lawful mandates, no constitutional backing, and no electoral legitimacy.” “APC’s attempt to build legality on the election it conducted based on a technical victory over a preelection matter, despite a judgment that nullified the election outrightly, is laughable and the height of political rascality,” he said.

He alleged that instead of upholding the law, the federal government has “chosen to perpetrate fascism by starving duly elected local government executives of their statutory funds and diverting billions of naira into an illegal account opened in the name of these ‘Yes or No’ illegal chairmen.”