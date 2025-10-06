Osun LG Crisis: Aregbesola’s Group Accuses APC Govt Of Undermining Democracy

The Omoluabi Progressives, a caucus within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Osun State, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of imposing illegal Local Government Chairmen and diverting council funds, describing the move as “A direct assault on democracy” in the state and across Nigeria.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Monday, the Chairman of the group, Azeez Adesiji, expressed grave concern over what he called the “brazen assault on democracy, rule of law, and the sanctity of the constitution” by the APC-led administration.

Adesiji argued that those parading themselves as Council Chairmen and councillors “have no lawful mandates, no constitutional backing, and no electoral legitimacy.”

“APC’s attempt to build legality on the election it conducted based on a technical victory over a pre-election matter, despite a judgment that nullified the election outrightly, is laughable and the height of political rascality,” he said.

He alleged that instead of upholding the law, the federal government has “chosen to perpetrate fascism by starving duly elected local government executives of their statutory funds and diverting billions of naira into an illegal account opened in the name of these ‘Yes or No’ illegal chairmen.”

“This is not only unconstitutional but a direct theft of the people’s resources and political brigandage,” Adesiji said.

He described the development as “a declaration of war against the Nigerian Constitution and the people of Osun State,” accusing the federal government of setting a dangerous precedent by disregarding valid court judgments to “entrench rejected cronies in power.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms this overbearing conduct of the federal government, which has shown that it will stop at nothing to manipulate institutions, desecrate the courts, and subvert the will of the people,” he added.

“This same pattern of lawlessness is already creeping into Osun politics ahead of the forthcoming elections, and Nigerians must take note of what this portends for 2027.”

The Omoluabi Progressives called on democratic institutions, civil society organisations, labour unions, opposition parties, and the international community to “resist the creeping authoritarianism” allegedly being imposed through local government structures.

Adesiji further stressed that the struggle for local government autonomy “must not be turned into an APC scheme for political capture and financial looting,” insisting that those behind the diversion of council funds “must be held accountable.”

“The ‘Yes or No’ illegal chairmen must stop disturbing the peace of Osun immediately, and Osun’s local government funds must be released to the legitimate, constituted authorities,” he stated.

“Our people will not surrender their hard-won democracy to fascist dictates, neither in Osun nor in Nigeria. We align with the NBA’s position in upholding judicial authority; the lawful local government chairmen in Osun are no longer open to political argument under the law.”

He also warned that funds deposited in the accounts of the disputed council officials “must not be touched,” describing any such withdrawal as criminal. “Local government funds must be released to legitimate and constitutional authorities. By any accounting procedure, government allocation cannot be paid directly or indirectly into any government functionary’s account.

Doing so would amount to an egregious violation of financial regulations, which the ICPC should address with urgency,” he said.

Adesiji urged professional bodies and democratic institutions, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and civil society groups, to stand up against “the misuse of Osun people’s resources as the APC’s political war chest.”

“Osun people are watching. Nigeria is watching. The world is watching. Our democracy was not won to be handed over to fascist dictates. We will resist this abuse of power, defend the law, and stand for the dignity of the Osun people.” He said.