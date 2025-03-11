Osun LG Crisis: APP Drags APC To Court Over Alleged Court Contempt

Share

Osun State Chapter of the Action Peoples Party (APP), has initiated contempt proceedings against the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Lawal, and the Local Government Chairmen who were sacked by a court ruling in 2022.

The APP filed the contempt suit on March 11, 2025 at the Federal High Court in Osogbo, with the case marked FHC/OS/CS/103/2022.

The suit stems from an earlier judgment in favour of the APP, which invalidated the local government elections conducted in 2022.

In its filing, the APP argued that the sacked APC council chairmen had illegally occupied council offices despite the court’s ruling.

“The Respondents/Contemnors have defied the judgment of the Federal High Court, which was upheld by the Court of Appeal,” the APP stated.

The party further filed a motion ex parte, requesting that the contempt application be served on the accused through substituted service.

This legal approach ensures the accused are notified even if they avoid direct service and the APP has expressed confidence in the court’s enforcement of its earlier judgment.

“We trust the court to uphold justice and ensure compliance with its decisions,” the party said.

The original court ruling had nullified the 2022 local government elections in Osun State, declaring them illegal.

The APC and the affected chairmen had appealed the decision, but the Court of Appeal dismissed their case.

However, the APC Chairmen had resumed their various offices hinging their claims on the ruling of the Supreme Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital.

This action prompted the APP to seek legal recourse through the contempt proceedings.

Efforts to reach the APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, for comments were unsuccessful.

However, party sources indicated that the APC might challenge the contempt application in court.

