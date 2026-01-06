Osun LG Crisis: APC Attacks Adeleke

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the Osun State Government for allegedly attempting to procure court orders on issues already decided by the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in at the party secretariat in Osogbo, Osun APC spokesman Kola Olabisi alleged that the state government had planned to return to the courts despite the judicial pronouncements reinstating APC-elected local government bosses.

Olabisi said the party was concerned about fresh suits to be instituted by the state government at the Federal High Court and magistrates’ court to undermine subsisting judgments of superior courts.

He said: “The PDP/Accord Party Osun State Government has caused the institution of over 10 frivolous lawsuits across different courts and in different states from 18th February, 2025 to December, 2025, all in cantankerous demonstrations of its refusal to obey, respect and be bound by extant court judgments and the rule of law.

“This conduct can best be described as being disdainful of democratic principles and desperately daring against the sanctity of the Supreme Court judgment of 5th December, 2025.”