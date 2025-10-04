Osun LG Crisis: ALGON Vows To Recall Sacked Workers, Pay Monarchs’ Arrears

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun StateChapter, has reaffirmed its commitment to grassroots governance by recalling sacked members and paying arrears of entitlements due to traditional rulers in the state. The Chairman of ALGON in the state, Hon. Abiodun Idowu said this in a statement issued on Thursday, stressing that the legally recognised All Progressives Congress (APC)-led local government executives remain the authentic administrators of the 30 local governments and the area office in the state.

He recalled that the mandate freely given to them by the people in October 2022 was temporarily interrupted by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration before being restored by the Court of Appeal on February 10, 2025. “Plans are ongoing to recall and re-engage the 1,500 teachers employed by the last APC government of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola but sacked by the present administration.

“We will also recall the dismissed health workers, O’YES cadets, and O’Meal vendors. Beyond recalling them, we will offset part of their salaries and emoluments. This is a policy statement, not politics,” Idowu said. He further assured that traditional rulers in the state would also benefit, as arrangements have been concluded to clear arrears owed them by the state government. Idowu accused the Adeleke administration of using the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and other groups to frustrate the release of federal allocations meant for local governments, which he said would have eased financial pressures on traditional rulers, teachers, and health workers.