Osun LG Crisis: ALGON Sec Urges Traditional, Religious Leaders To Intervene

The Executive Chairman of Ede South Local Government Area and Secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Alhaji Lukman Afolabi Abere Soose, has called on traditional rulers, religious leaders and Nigerians at large to intervene in the ongoing Local Government administration crisis in Osun by appealing to President Bola Tinubu to listen to the voices of concerned residents of the state

Afolabi made the call while featuring on a news and current affairs programme (Oro Oselu) of a private radio station, Oro Oselu, where he addressed issues revolving around governance, grassroots development, and current political developments in the state.

Acknowledging President Tinubu as a son of Osun State, the ALGON Secretary assured him of continued prayers and support, stressing that political influence should be deployed for development and stability, not for actions capable of disrupting peace at the grassroots.

Speaking on recent developments at the state legislature, Afolabi commended the Osun State House of Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olumide Adewale Egbedun, for what he described as bold and timely interventions.

“The steps taken by the House of Assembly are courageous, timely, and unprecedented in the political history of Osun State,” he said.

He maintained that the Supreme Court judgment on local government leadership in the state remains clear and final, affirming that the PDP chairmen elected on February 22, 2025, remain the authentic and legally recognised local government chairmen.

“Any claim or action contrary to this judgment is nothing but a distraction and a deliberate attempt to destabilise governance in Osun State,” Afolabi stated.

The Ede South Chairman alleged that the current political tension surrounding local government administration was being orchestrated by former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, accusing him of acting as though he was still in office.

He warned that such actions are capable of undermining peace, governance, and development across the state.

Afolabi also appealed to royal fathers, religious leaders, and community stakeholders to remain vigilant and refrain from endorsing or legitimising what he tagged as unauthorised processes.

“I urge our traditional rulers, religious leaders, and stakeholders not to sign or associate with documents coming from unauthorised or self-imposed chairmen,” he cautioned.

Reaffirming the legitimacy of current local government operations, he stated that ALGON activities remain functional and lawfully conducted from its office in Abere, urging members of the public to disregard directives not emanating from duly recognised authorities.

The ALGON Secretary praised Governor Ademola Adeleke for what he described as compassionate, people-oriented, and inclusive leadership, noting that the administration has delivered visible development across Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Iwo, Ila, and other parts of Osun State.

“Governor Adeleke has demonstrated fairness, trustworthiness, and commitment to inclusive governance through appointments that reflect competence and statewide representation.

“If not for the virtue of Mr Governor, the salaries of local government workers would have remained unpaid due to the seizure of the council’s allocation”, he added.

He expressed confidence that the governor’s performance would translate into overwhelming public support, stressing that the Adeleke-led administration remains focused on service delivery and adherence to the rule of law.

He, however, called on all stakeholders to work collectively for peace, stability, and sustainable development in Osun State.