A public opinion poll agency, Geopolitics Survey International (GSI), has released results of a survey gauging attitudes of Osun residents to the current local government crisis in Osun State.

According to a statement released to newsmen in Osogbo, on Monday morning and signed by the project manager, Akinlolu Ajayi, “the Survey was conducted between May 25 to June 25,2025, covering 28 out of the 30 local governments in Osun state.

“A total of one thousand respondents were surveyed in each local government, making a total of 28, 000 respondents.

“Three field officers operated in each local government to make a total of 84. A total of 10 analysts worked on the outcomes.

“Four questions were put to the respondents as follows:

“Which party is right on the local government crisis? APC or PDP?

“Is the Attorney General right or wrong in his stance on the local government crisis?

“How should President Bola Tinubu handle the local government crisis in Osun?

“How will you rate PDP and APC on the local government crisis?

“For the first question on which party is right, 85 percent of the respondents held that PDP is right. 12 percent said APC is right. Three percent were undecided. The respondents blamed APC for the misinterpretation of unambiguous judgements of the Court of Appeal;

“86 percent of the respondents also believed the Attorney General of the Federation has not professionally and ethically handled the Osun local government crisis. Ten percent said he has acted well while four percent remain uncommitted. The majority of the respondents described the Attorney General’s stance and interpretation to be at variance with publicly available court judgements;

“On the question of how President Tinubu should handle the local government crisis, 90 percent of the respondents said the President should implement the latest Court of Appeal judgement while 10 percent prefer the February Court judgement. Majority of the respondents said the latest appeal court judgement is comprehensive while providing clarifications on the rightful claimants to the local governments leadership in Osun state.

“On the rating of political parties as per their handling of the crisis, Eighty Nine percent rated the state PDP high while 10 percent praised the APC position. Majority of the respondents rated the PDP better because of the peaceful approach of the state governor to the resolution of the crisis;

“While a margin of error is put at 3 percent, the full analysis of the survey results is still underway”, Mr Ajayi was quoted as saying in the press release.