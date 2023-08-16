Osun LG Caretaker Chairmen Selection: Aggrieved PDP Members Protest Imposition

Some members of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, on Wednesday, staged a peaceful protest over the alleged imposition of Local Government caretaker Chairmen by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The aggrieved members of PDP took to the streets of Osogbo, the state capital, immediately after the news of the caretaker chairmen filtered the air on Wednesday morning.

Apart from Osogbo, it was gathered that the protest extended to Ede, the country home and the hometown of the governor.

Recall that Governor Ademola Adeleke had submitted the names of Local Government caretaker chairmen to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

While the inauguration of the caretaker chairmen was ongoing, the aggrieved members of the party were seen staging a peaceful protest over the alleged imposition of chairmen against their wishes.

In Osogbo West Local Government, supporters of a Chairmanship aspirant, Segun Akeju, stormed the streets of Osogbo, to protest the alleged removal of their candidate in the list of the appointed caretaker chairmen.

The protesters who gathered at the popular Ola-Iya Underbridge carried placards with different inscriptions such as; “No Akeju no chairman”, “Akeju is our choice for Honorable chairman Osogbo West Local govt”, “Kabieyesi did not vote for us” among others, alleged that a traditional ruler was behind the removal of Akeju on the ground that he’s not from Osogbo.

According to the protesters Osogbo West Local Government is predominantly occupied by nonindigenes, who were born and raised up in Osogbo, adding that Akeju was among those who contributed immensely to the success of the party and the governor’s victory during the last gubernatorial election.

Speaking to our correspondent, one of the protesters, Yusuf Ajisafe said the three towns that made up Osogbo West namely; Oke-Baale, Oja Oba, and Awosuru, are dominated by non-indigenes who were born in Osogbo and have contributed to the development of the State.

Ajisafe said it was uncalled for to impose a chairman on the people of the council, saying Constitution does not bar any Nigerian from occupying a position regardless of the town he or she hails from.

Ajisafe further explained that Akeju’s investment and contribution in the last governorship election is enough to consider him as chairman.

“We are protesting against the removal of our candidate as the chairman of Osogbo west local. We reject in totality the imposition of another candidate as our chairman.

“We are fighting for the young man whose name was removed yesterday around 3 pm on the ground that he’s not from Osogbo.