The Chairman of Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State, Hon. Lukman Afolabi (Abere Soose), has urged well-to-do Nigerians and politicians to cultivate the habit of giving back to the society as a means of ameliorating poverty and supporting the less privileged.

Hon. Afolabi gave the charge while addressing journalists at a special prayer organised to mark his 50th birthday anniversary, held yesterday, at his residence in Ede.

It was gathered that no fewer than 1,000 residents of Ede, drawn from Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), widows, the aged, and other vulnerable groups, benefited from the celebration, as they received packaged bags of rice and N5,000 cash each, amounting to about N5 million, distributed by the council chairman to commemorate his golden jubilee.

Speaking with journalists, Hon. Afolabi said he deliberately chose to celebrate his 50th birthday with the aged, widows, and the less privileged as his own way of giving back to society.

The visibly elated council boss explained that supporting the less privileged has always been part of his lifestyle, adding that he was grateful to God for granting him the opportunity and resources to actualise his plans for the milestone celebration.

“I feel happy that I planned this and I achieved it. Giving back to the less privileged has always been my way of life, and I thank God for making this special celebration a reality,” he said.

Afolabi expressed deep appreciation to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Dr Deji Adeleke, and Yeye Dupe Adeleke-Sanni and Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to the governor for their mentorship and continuous support, which according to him has been instrumental to his growth as a people-oriented leader.