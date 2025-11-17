The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that no fewer than 2.3 million Nigerians have completed their registration for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The Commission described the update as part of its ongoing effort to maintain transparency in the continuous voter registration process, stating that the figures represent “Completed online and physical registration for Week 12.”

Out of this figure, 1,024,399 registrants, representing 44.23 per cent, are male, while 1,291,833, representing 55.77 per cent, are female, and 33,221 are persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Osun leads the states with the highest number of eligible voters with about 185,089 adults registered, followed by Imo with 143,386, Kano with 132,290, Sokoto with 123,320, and Lagos with 109,693.

Abia has the least number of registered voters with 12,297 persons, followed by Cross River with 14,559, Ondo with 16,012, Enugu with 16,304, and Taraba with 17,803 eligible voters.

A breakdown according to the six geopolitical zones revealed that the Northwest is presently leading others with 660,953 eligible voters, followed by the Southwest with 478,542 eligible voters, Northcentral with 412,390 eligible voters, the Northeast with 288,006 eligible voters, the Southsouth with 275,731 eligible voters and the Southeast with 200,297 eligible voters.

However, the CVR is yet to commence in Anambra State due to the recent governorship election.