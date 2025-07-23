Members of Osun House Of Assembly appointed through the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have declared complete loyalty to the party and Gov. Adedamola Adeleke.

On Wednesday, Mr Wale Egbedun, the speaker of the Assembly at Osogbo, debunked false statements that painted them as defectors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

“The rumours flying around are simply rumours, and we are not in the business of chasing shadows. We are not for sale. We are not moved by noise or pressure.

“We hold the mandate of our people, and we intend to keep that trust with dignity, loyalty and a clear conscience.

He further said “We come from the grassroots. We see and feel the pulse of the people every day. And let me say it without hesitation, the people of Osun are with the governor”

New telegraph Daily gathered that Mr Wale Egbedun also stressed the belief and confidence they have in the party leadership, chaired by Mr Sunday Bisi. His speech affirmed their firm recognition and reverence for the Governor and PDP. This was shown by the speaker’s assertion that they were in full support of Governor Adeleke’s second-term bid.

“We are proud to stand under that banner. To be clear, we are not just here to defend what we believe.

“In 2026, by the grace of God and the will of the people, we will return the governor to office to continue the good work he has started.

The Assembly Speaker highlighted the unity, focus and commitment that thrive within the party

“To the good people of Osun, we say ignore the noise. What you see here is unity. What you see is focus. What you see is commitment,” he said.