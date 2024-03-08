Osun Lawmaker Trains 400 Graduates In Business, Leadership Skills

No fewer than 400 young graduates from Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency have been trained in entrepreneurship and business development.

The three-day entrepreneurship training which started on Thursday, March 7, 2024, was facilitated by the Honourable member representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency at the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Hon Bamidele Salam.

New Telegraph reports that the theme of the 2024 BS-E4 Business and Leadership Bootcamp is “Accessing Local and Global Opportunities For Growth.”

Speaking at the opening of the training in Olorunsogo (Dada Estate), Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, the lawmaker said the aim of the programme was to empower youths with knowledge on good leadership and entrepreneurship skills and give them a means of livelihood.

The programme, according to him, was designed to teach youths various entrepreneurial skills such as Social Media Marketing; business communication Skills; business plan Writing; Accessing Business Financing; and Export Management Opportunities among others.

The chairman, House Committee on Public Account further said as lawmakers, one of their constitutional roles is to make laws and facilitate programmes that will have a positive impact on the lives of constituents.

The lawmaker noted he facilitated human capital training for the youths of his constituency to expose them to different opportunities within the public and private sectors to grow their businesses.

He further said that the programme will provide an opportunity to bridge the gap between various government agencies that have products and services that can leverage participants.

“The programme is meant to develop human capital to build up people in a manner that makes them live purposeful lives. Many things are happening within the public and private sectors that we need our young people to know about and be able to key into them.

In a cross-section interview with some of the beneficiaries, Olawumi said: “Hon. Bamidele Salam’s kind of representation is rare. He keeps touching individuals’ lives since he became the lawmaker”.

While thanking the lawmaker for the kind gesture, Olawumi prayed that Salamu would attain more political uplift.