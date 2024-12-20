Osun Lawmaker, Oderinwale Donates N3m WAEC Fees To Students

Share

The honourable representing Ayedire at the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Oderinwale Elisha, has donated three million naira for the WAEC fee payment of the Senior Secondary School students of his state constituency.

Hon. Oderinwale popularly known as Minister stated the donation was to alleviate the financial burden on parents struggling to fulfil their educational obligation on their children.

Hon Oderinwale made the donation yesterday at the end-of-the-year party organized by the Ayedire Local Government chapter of the Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT).

In his words “In fulfilment of my unwavering commitment to the academic development of the young minds in Aiyedire State Constituency, I am delighted to announce the successful presentation of a cheque worth ₦3,000,000 for the sponsorship of WAEC fees for the most outstanding students from the second edition of the Aiyedire IseOluwa Free Holiday Coaching held earlier this year.

This initiative, dear to my heart, was designed to alleviate the financial burden on parents while empowering our future leaders with opportunities to excel in their academic pursuits”

“I am immensely proud of the significant impact this program continues to have on the lives of our students. By investing in their education, we are investing in the future of our constituency and fostering a culture of excellence and diligence. I remain committed to ensuring that no child is left behind in the quest for quality education”

“I was also deeply honoured to receive a Leadership Award from the National Body of the Federation of Ayedire Students’ Union (FASU) at their National Summit.

“This recognition reaffirms the value of purposeful leadership and motivates me to continue working tirelessly for the betterment of our people. My profound gratitude goes to the leadership of FASU for this recognition and their unyielding commitment to the growth and progress of Ayedire students”

“Collectively, let us continue to build a constituency where every child has the opportunity to dream, learn, and succeed. Thank you all for your trust and support on this journey toward a brighter future for Aiyedire State Constituency”

